Set in the Bronx, BABYGIRL is a bittersweet drama about teenager Lena, who, since she can remember, has watched her mom Lucy squander her life on a series of deadbeat men. When Victor (her mom's latest boy toy) starts hitting on her, Lena sets up an elaborate honey-trap, hoping to show her mom what a scumbag the guy really is. But the plan backfires. Trapped in a twisted love triangle between Victor and her mom, Lena realizes that the only way out is to stand up and confront some difficult home truths.