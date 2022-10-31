Babylon Central

Not Available

Sebastian James is a courier by day and DJ by night. When he fails to deliver an important package for his boss, public relations guru Julian Gold, Seb finds himself an unwitting participant in an economic power-play with a Saudi Prince as the Saudi government attempts to divest from the US dollar. As Seb begins to fall for the Prince’s daughter, his friends are dragged into the conflict. Throughout his struggle, the dark powers that operate in Washington, DC (modern-day Babylon) are revealed, and the Achilles heel of the US Empire is exposed.