"Babymetal: Apocrypha - The Black Mass and The Red Mass concerts are exclusive to - THE ONE - Limited Edition "Metal Resistance" Box Set. The Blu-Ray contains Babymetal's two live performances held at the Tsutaya O-East club and concert hall in Tokyo. The Black Mass, for men only, was April 23, 2015 and The Red Mass, for women only, was April 24, 2015.