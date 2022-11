Not Available

Kawaii metal pop sensation Babymetal performs in England with their June 9, 2018 set at the Download Festival 2018 (day 2) in Donington Park, Leicestershire, UK Setlist: 01 - Intro 02 - IN THE NAME OF 03 - Megitsune 04 - Gimme Chocolate!! 05 - Kagerou 06 - Distortion 07 - KARATE 08 - Road of Resistance