Not Available

Legend 2015: New Year Fox Festival. Approximately 20,000 people attended the show. An introductory video narrates the progress of the band's Metal Resistance, calling the followers part of the community called "The One". Beginning with the song "Megitsune", the band plays through all the songs from Babymetal, while performing the new songs "Awadama Fever" and, in the encore, "Road of Resistance", during which Nakamoto instructs the crowd to sing "Wow wow" at the bridge. The three band members walk down the runways in the arena, continually shouting "We are!" with the crowd responding "Babymetal!", ending after the members return to the stage.