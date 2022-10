Not Available

Babymetal - Live at Budokan: Red Night & Black Night Apocalypse is the third live video release by the Japanese band Babymetal. It contains the 2-day concert event at "Nippon Budokan" held under the name of "Red Night Legend "A Big Corset Festival" Tenkaichi Metal Budokai Final" on March 1st, 2014 and "Black Night Legend "Doomsday" Ceremony of Summoning" on March 2nd 2014.