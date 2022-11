Not Available

Concert footage from the final show in Babymetal World Tour 2015 performed in Yokohama Arena, Yokohama, Japan on December 13, 2015. This also includes interviews with Moametal, Su-metal, and Yuimetal. Songs include Babymetal Death, Gimme Chocolate!!, Iine!, Awadama Fever!, Mischief of the Metal Gods, Rondo of Nightmare, Onedari Daisakusen, Megitsune, Ijime, Dame, Zettai, Headbangeeeeerrrrr!!!!!, Road of Resistance, and The One.