Not Available

Concert footage from Babymetal's April 2, 2016 show at the SSE Arena in Wembley, UK. Included songs are Babymetal Death, Awadama Fever, Iine!, YAVA!, Catch Me If You Can, Doki Doki Morning, META! Meta Tarô, Karate, Ijime, Dame, Zettai, Gimme Chocolate!!, The One, and Road of Resistance.