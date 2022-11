Not Available

Last year saw BABYMETAL take their “METAL GALAXY WORLD TOUR” around the globe. At the end of the tour, the band returned home to Japan for several shows, including two at Saitama Super Arena on November 16 and 17 and Osaka-jo Hall on November 20 and 21. These Japan shows are to be released on a new Blu-ray titled METAL GALAXY WORLD TOUR IN JAPAN and will be available in limited copies to members of the band’s fan club THE ONE.