Babymetal: Wembly to Tokyo

Not Available

Japanese culture is all around us, from games to movies, comic books to fashion magazines and it’s something that’s fascinated Dev since he was a kid. The biggest cultural export from Japan in recent years has been the phenomenal rise of Babymetal; 3 school age girls fusing Metal with J-Pop, who recently performed a sold out concert in front of 12,000 fans at Wembley Arena. Dev heads to Tokyo to learn more about the pop-culture that’s spawned the band. He enters the world of traditional J-Pop idols (including Katy Perry endorsed Kyary Pamyu Pamyu), explores the Japanese rock scene (with Crossfaith), learns about kawaii fashion in Harajuku (Tokyo’s equivalent to Camden Market) and has a wild karaoke night with a band called Ladybaby.