Babyshambles: Up The Shambles, Live in Manchester

This early concert from ex-Libertine Pete Doherty's band was filmed at the Ritz in Manchester and features tracks that would appear on their debut album 'Down With Albion', released a couple of months after this gig was filmed, along with singles, Libertines tracks and otherwise unreleased songs. Scottish singer/songwriter Dot Allison, formerly of One Dove, appears as guest vocalist on 'Mean You No Harm', 'Tearaway', 'Don't Look Back Into The Sun', 'Time For Heroes', 'Albion' and 'I Wanna Break Your Heart'.