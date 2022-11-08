Babysitter Diaries 4

Not Available

Tired of her long distance relationship, Jennifer is ready for some hands on treatment.Nicole discovers she's working for a major porn star and wants a little more than her usual pay.Brynn fears she might flunk her final paper and she's willing to do anything to distract her teacher from reading it.Victoria desperately needs to get out of babysitting and she'll say and do just about anything to get the night off.After being treated poorly by her client, Allie shows her that payback is a bitch much younger than her.