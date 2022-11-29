Babysitter Must Die

Not Available

Josie Jane, the young babysitter for a wealthy family, just found the perfect hiding spot for a game of hide-and-seek with the child in her care. Seconds later, the family’s home is invaded by a pack of brutal cultists, hunting down an apocalyptic secret hidden within its walls. They terrorize the family. But they don’t know about Josie… Trapped inside a dark, sprawling, secluded home and confronted with next-level evil, Josie has two choices: Stay hidden and hope to survive the night…or strike back from the shadows, defeat the cult, and save the family. Armed with a handful of useful skills she she learned in childhood, Josie fights the cult–and her own fears–through a long night of terror and a world-shattering twist.