Bachegito Faramoosh Nakon

The adventure begins with the crash of a meteor in the outskirts of a desert city. The space-rock contains a chemical substance that affects the residents in peculiar ways. Two neighboring preteens fall in love, a nerd schoolgirl creates powerful energy with pressure cooker, a young boy takes his dad's cab out to make money and a schoolboy organizes for Hajj, when they are all exposed to the substance. As a result, their parents along with the whole neighborhood go wild in the ensuing events. Ironically, the kids and the adults switch places while trying to figure out a solution to this "otherworldly" problem!