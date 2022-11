Not Available

When best friends Reza and Siavash pick up a mysterious, deadly young woman on the north road out of the city, they cannot hope to comprehend the chilling events that are to follow them on their journey. Caught up in a strange calamitous world, one preceded by a terrible accident in the past, the friends find themselves alone in the forest with their enigmatic passenger and the heart of a perplexing mystery in this gripping, twisting drama.