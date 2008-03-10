Bachelor Party 2: The Last Temptation

2008

Ron Simmons (Josh Cooke) is ready to settle down and get married, but first, he must survive his out-of-control bachelor party. With his best buds shoving booze, women and more booze in his face.Stripper fights, a sex addicts' convention and a suddenly-coed shake-your-booty competition all lead to solid laughs in this outrageous sequel to the 1984 comedy hit Bachelor Party.