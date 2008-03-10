2008

Bachelor Party 2: The Last Temptation

March 10th, 2008

Ignition Pictures

Ron Simmons (Josh Cooke) is ready to settle down and get married, but first, he must survive his out-of-control bachelor party. With his best buds shoving booze, women and more booze in his face.Stripper fights, a sex addicts' convention and a suddenly-coed shake-your-booty competition all lead to solid laughs in this outrageous sequel to the 1984 comedy hit Bachelor Party.

Cast

Harland WilliamsDerek
Greg PittsJason
Sara FosterMelinda
Emmanuelle VaugierEva
Warren ChristieTodd
Danny JacobsSeth

