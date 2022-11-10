1984

Bachelor Party

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 28th, 1984

Studio

Twin Continental

This outrageously funny look at one man's final moments of bachelorhood stars Tom Hanks as Rick, reluctant recipient of a bachelor bash given by a group of friends who view partying as their full-time religion. Rick's worried fiancée, Debbie (Tawny Kitaen), dresses up in disguise and crashes the party to spy on her future husband.

Cast

Tom HanksRick Gassko
Tawny KitaenDebbie Thompson
Adrian ZmedJay O'Neill
George GrizzardEd Thompson
Barbara StuartMrs. Thompson
Robert PrescottCole Whittier

