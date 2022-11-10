Bachelor Party

This outrageously funny look at one man's final moments of bachelorhood stars Tom Hanks as Rick, reluctant recipient of a bachelor bash given by a group of friends who view partying as their full-time religion. Rick's worried fiancée, Debbie (Tawny Kitaen), dresses up in disguise and crashes the party to spy on her future husband.
|Tom Hanks
|Rick Gassko
|Tawny Kitaen
|Debbie Thompson
|Adrian Zmed
|Jay O'Neill
|George Grizzard
|Ed Thompson
|Barbara Stuart
|Mrs. Thompson
|Robert Prescott
|Cole Whittier
