Bachna Ae Haseeno

  • Drama
  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Yash Raj Films

The film follows the journey of Raj Sharma (Ranbir Kapoor) from the age of 18 to 30 and how he meets three girls at different stages of his life : Mahi (Minissha Lamba) - a small-town girl from Punjab, Radhika (Bipasha Basu) - a model from Mumbai and Gayatri (Deepika Padukone) - a NRI taxi driver and student from Australia.

Cast

Ranbir KapoorRaj Sharma
Bipasha BasuRadhika/Shreya Rathod
Minissha LambaMahi
Kunal KapoorMr. Joginder Ahluwalia
Puneet IssarMahi's father
Madhurima Tuli

Images

