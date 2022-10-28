Bachna Ae Haseeno

The film follows the journey of Raj Sharma (Ranbir Kapoor) from the age of 18 to 30 and how he meets three girls at different stages of his life : Mahi (Minissha Lamba) - a small-town girl from Punjab, Radhika (Bipasha Basu) - a model from Mumbai and Gayatri (Deepika Padukone) - a NRI taxi driver and student from Australia.
|Ranbir Kapoor
|Raj Sharma
|Bipasha Basu
|Radhika/Shreya Rathod
|Minissha Lamba
|Mahi
|Kunal Kapoor
|Mr. Joginder Ahluwalia
|Puneet Issar
|Mahi's father
|Madhurima Tuli
