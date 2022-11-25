Bachpan: The Girl

Not Available

Oblique, eerie and mysterious, 'The Girl' is about the violence and horror of childhood. The Girl lives in an isolated mansion in the woods in the mountains of India, with a woman, the 'Mad Lady.' This woman is her caretaker and watches her all the time. Their odd life is disrupted when the Mad Lady can see something she was previously oblivious to. Inspired by Indian Gothic greats like 'Mahal' from the forties and the European avant-garde films from the twenties, 'The Girl' is a gothic tale about the resilience of children.