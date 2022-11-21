Bach’s The Well-Tempered Clavier: Sir András Schiff

Not Available

The two volumes of Bach's The Well-Temperd Clavier together represent one of Western music’s greatest achievements. Once described as the ‘Old Testament’ of the keyboard repertoire, these two sequences of 24 Preludes and Fugues – one in every key – represent a wealth of musical invention, ingenuity and delight. A supreme technical challenge for any performer, they also offer an astonishing experience for every listener. Eminent Bach specialist Sir András Schiff, whose discography includes Bach’s complete keyboard repertoire, here performs Book I – embarking upon a cycle that he will conclude next year with Book 2.