Baci rubati

This documentary focuses on two different aspects of the repression of LGBT people during the fascist dictatorship: the legislative and psychiatric aspect of the repression and the courage of all the people who, despite the imposed restrictions, have managed to live their lives following their own inclinations and choices. The film includes a whole series of home-movie and literary materials, such as poems, letters, diaries and excerpts from works of fiction, largely unpublished, and figurative art dealing with homosexuality.