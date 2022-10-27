Not Available

Back Alley Princess

  • Drama
  • Action
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Golden Harvest Productions

Polly Shang Kwan and Sam Hui are con artists who befriend a family of street venders and entertainers. The group constantly faces financial problems as they are ripped off by thugs, their rent is raised and car breaks down. Polly Kuan (who portrays a man for the entire film) lies, cheats, and steals to come up with the cash that everyone needs. Things get more serious when triad thugs kidnap the daughter of the family, and sell her to a triad boss, killing Carter Wong in the process.

Cast

Polly KuanHot Pepper Kid / Chilli Boy
Samuel HuiEmbroidered Pillow
Lau WingPhilip Teng Hse-lien - the Solicitor
Angela MaoHsiao Ying
Lee KwanUncle Kun
Tien FengTeacher Chiang

