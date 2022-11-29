Back Attacks Enter The System by John Danaher

Not Available

Learn The Best Back Attack System In Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Today John Danaher is the most sought after instructor in the world today. Learn the same secrets that world class athletes like Gordon Ryan, George St. Pierre, and the rest of DDS use to choke everyone. Learn the system that has the highest finishing rate in EBI overtime history. Transform your back attack system by discovering the secrets that have changed the Jiu Jitsu game. This is an easy to learn system broken down into a curriculum for all levels and there is over 8.5 hours of content.