Back for Good

Three women, one family: Monika the mother, Angie the older sister and Kiki the baby of the family. Angie is a reality-TV star who is doggedly clinging onto her fading career. Fresh out of rehab, she suddenly finds herself without any money, friends or a place to live and is condemned to returning to her mother in her hated dump of a hometown. Angie's teenage sister Kiki is also finding life tough-going. Due to her epilepsy, her mother Monika insists that she wears a freaky protective helmet. The consequence: Kiki is ostracised and bullied, her life has long since become the hell from which her mother is trying to protect her.