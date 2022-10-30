Not Available

Back from Hell

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

The Talking Tree

When six pals escape the chaos of the city for a brief getaway, the manor home they rent in the countryside may not be so idyllic after all… The party mood soon sours as strange phenomenon begins. The group initially attempts to rationalize the occurrences, but they soon escalate into horrifying paranormal events and, ultimately, the apparent possession of Giorgio. Desperate, the terrorized group pleads with the local priest to exorcise the unholy force. But its demonic powers may be more than he can handle… and a bigger menace than any of them could have imagined.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images