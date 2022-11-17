Not Available

Experience on the giant screen the remarkable true story of three animal species rescued from the brink of extinction. Join this amazing adventure to save California’s enchanting Channel Island Fox, China’s fabled Golden Monkey and the wondrous migrating crabs of Christmas Island. Discover successful, heartfelt and ingenious human efforts to rescue endangered species around the world. In partnership with The Nature Conservancy and narrated by Claire Danes, experience Back from the Brink: Saved from Extinction.