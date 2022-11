Not Available

Martin Scorsese's award-winning Casino, based on a book by Nicholas Pileggi, was a powerhouse movie filled with mythical stories of Las Vegas in its early years. In this movie, first aired on John Pierson's show "Split Screen" on The Independent Film Channel and Bravo, viewers get to know Frank "Lefty" Rosenthal (played by Robert De Niro), Tony Spilotro (Joe Pesci) and Alan Dorfman (Alan King) as they really were.