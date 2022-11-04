Back in the Saddle Again

Not Available

A found footage film that innocently plays with many of the elements I explore in my own work. A family's playful interaction with a 16mm sound movie camera, singing along as a group with Gene Autrey's title song in front of the camera, combines western fantasy, American kitsch, gender posturing, deterioration of the film's surface, the wonderment of the cinematic process, and the use of controlled accidents to shape the form of the film. My only intrusion on the footage was to print it first in negative, which adds a mysterious, ghostly edge to it, and to print it again in positive, which seems to answer many of the questions raised in the first version.