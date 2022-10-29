Not Available

The year is 1984. Just as George Orwell had predicted, two men would meet – together, they would create a musical fusion that would change the world. Well, one particular world, anyway. Told through the eyes of the people who witnessed it and with never-before-seen footage that has never been seen before, BACK ON BADSTREET is a documentary celebrating the 30th anniversary of the song, “Badstreet USA,” and the people that made it happen. The documentary focuses primarily on the two songwriters, Michael Hayes, “The Singing Wrestler,” and Jimmy Papa, “The Drumming Drummer.” Together they wrote a song that introduced the world to a brand new genre in musical history. While not exactly Baroque or Jazz, this new genre was called Rock ‘N’ Wrestling! It’s a tale as old as time — if time only existed for the last 30 years. It is BACK ON BADSTREET!