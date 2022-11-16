Back to Jobs

Not Available

It's the end of WWII. Many Canadian military men are returning back to Canada to resume a working life as a civilian. Seven percent will work in the resource sector, which includes not only extraction of natural resources such as minerals and wood, but also food resources such as agriculture and fishing. Eighteen percent will go into some form of schooling - half in an academic or professional field, with the other half in a technical or trades related field - before they re-enter the workforce. Sixty-eight percent will work in urban areas, including in industrial employment. Twenty-five thousand are returning in the ranks of the physically disabled, who require additional support to reintegrate into working civilian life.