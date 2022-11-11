Back to London

Not Available

Shot mainly in the train on the way from Nevers to London and back to Nevers, as well as in the streets of the English capital, the film focusses on constant motion: the motion of trains, buses and passers-by, mirroring my daughter's inner journey.Texts written simultaneously in French and in English on transparent material become integrated into the scenery, itself constantly traversed by trajectories. Written in the style of poems dedicated to my daughter, they line the whole itinerary, at times stuck to windows , whether of trains, stations or museums, at times held by people met in the street.