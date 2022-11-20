Back to Roots

Not Available

A young punk escapes to a remote village in mainland China and discovers his roots in this Hong Kong drama. Fai, a young gangster, thinks he killed a Hong Kong cop. He escapes to Guangzhou until the situation blows over. The foolish boy immediately wastes the money his boss gave him. Now he is penniless and at the mercy of the mainland gangs. He is wounded in a scuffle. Again he escapes, this time into an isolated village in the Shaanbei province of northern China. He is cared for by a tough old soldier and his granddaughter Xiuxiu. Rural life does not come easily to Fai. While he is there he accidently burns up the village maize field and subsequently causes the death of prize bull. Soon he begins to adjust. He finds himself adopting rural values and enjoying the simple love of Xiuxiu. Finally he knows he must return to Hong Kong and allow justice to be served.