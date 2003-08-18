Back to School with Franklin

2003

Franklin and his pals are excited about returning to school after a fun summer vacation. They have no idea of just how different and exciting it will be until they meet their substitute teacher, Miss Koala, a true wonder from down under! Miss Koala sure has a different way of doing things. At first the class is a little resistant, but she quickly wins them over with her "try-anything-once" attitude. Everyone soon finds themselves learning new things and forming their very first soccer team. Now, it's up to Franklin and his friends to win one for their favorite coach before she's off on a new classroom adventure.