Back to the 80's 1982

Not Available

This is one of the 14 of a 14 DVD/CD box. All the Top 80'S hit songs video clips. Tracklist 1 –Golden Earring Twilight Zone 2 –Hot Chocolate It Started With A Kiss 3 –The Stranglers Golden Brown 4 –The J. Geils Band Centerfold 5 –The Jam A Town Called Malice 6 –Yazoo Don't Go 7 –Abc The Look Of Love 8 –Toto Rosanna 9 –Roxy Music Avalon 10 –Marvin Gaye Sexual Healing 11 –Four Tops Don't Walk Away 12 –Doe Maar De Bom 13 –Musical Youth Pass The Dutchie 14 –Men At Work Down Under 15 –Santana Hold On 16 –The Weather Girls It's Raining Men 17 –Vitesse (2) Rosalyn 18 –Nova (2) Aurora 19 –Cheap Trick If You Want My Love 20 –Vanessa (2) Upside Down (Dizzy Does It Make Me)