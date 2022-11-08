Back to the 80's 1983

Not Available

This is one of the 14 of a 14 DVD/CD box. All the Top 80'S hit songs video clips. Tracklist 1 –Culture Club Karma Chameleon 2 –Dolly Parton You Are 3 –Paul Young Come Back And Stay 4 –The Rock Steady Crew (Hey You) The Rock Steady Crew 5 –Stars On 45 Stars On 45 6 –The Shorts Comment Ca Va 7 –Wham! Club Tropicana 8 –Mike Oldfield & Maggie Reilly Moonlight Shadow 9 –Bow Wow Wow Do You Wanna Hold Me 10 –Laid Back Sunshine Reggae 11 –Kajagoogoo Too Shy 12 –Fun Fun Happy Station 13 –Peter Tosh Johnny B. Goode 14 –10cc Feel The Love 15 –Yello I Love You 16 –Eurythmics Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This) 17 –The Motels Suddenly Last Summer 18 –Earth, Wind & Fire Fall In Love With Me 19 –Clannad Theme From Harry's Game 20 –Bonnie Tyler Total Eclipse Of The Heart