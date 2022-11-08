Back to the 80's 1984

Not Available

This is one of the 14 of a 14 DVD/CD box. All the Top 80'S hit songs video clips. Tracklist 1 –Tears For Fears Shout 2 –Paul Young Love Of The Common People 3 –Wham! Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go 4 –Bronski Beat Smalltown Boy 5 –Inxs The Original Sin 6 –Scritti Politti Absolute 7 –Rockwell Somebody's Watching Me 8 –Nik Kershaw I Won't Let The Sun Go Down On Me 9 –Snowy White Bird Of Paradise 10 –Frank Stallone Far From Over 11 –Level 42 Hot Water 12 –Wang Chung Dance Hall Days 13 –Golden Earring When The Lady Smiles 14 –Tim Finn Fraction Too Much Friction 15 –Fox The Fox Precious Little Diamond 16 –Status Quo The Wanderer 17 –King Love & Pride 18 –Alison Moyet All Cried Out 19 –Dead Or Alive You Spin Me Round (Like A Record)