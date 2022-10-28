Not Available

An ex convict (Erick Montalvo) after completing a 6 year conviction gets rehabilitated into society and decides to raise a family. His wife (Michelle Montalvo) becomes pregnant unexpectedly at the worst time of their life. Among many situations and economic problems, their lives become unbearable. The story thickens when his child is born prematurely and with a number of conditions requiring a surgery costing more than 120 thousand dollars. Erick loses control and out of desperation decides to do one last job to takes him “Back to the beginning”.