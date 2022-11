Not Available

Marty McFly, a 17-year-old high school student, is accidentally sent thirty years into the past in a time-traveling DeLorean invented by his close friend, the maverick scientist Doc Brown. The Greater Scott Edition extends Back to the Future to it's longest possible length using a variety of sources. All deleted and extended scenes have been masterfully reintegrated into the movie. adding 10 new scenes and 8 more minutes of footage in this fanedit of Back to the Future