Back to the North

Not Available

After 30 years of one child family policy, Chinese parents who experience the death of their only son or daughter are becoming what is called "lost families."This has become a poignant issue, as there are more than one million "lost families" right now. Xiao Ai is diagnosed with a terminal illness and does not have long to live. She is concerned that her parents will become a "lost family" and have no one to take care of them after her death, so she decides to persuade them to have another child...