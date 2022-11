Not Available

Jim Cornette and a special guest break down the history and legacy of a famous wrestling territory, from its biggest stars and matches to the angles and events that put the promotion on the map and all things in between. For this edition he’s joined by Pro Wrestling Hall of Famer (2013) Baron von Raschke, a three-time WWA World Heavyweight Champion and personal friend of Dick the Bruiser and Wilbur Snyder, to discuss all things WWA Indianapolis.