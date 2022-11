Not Available

We're off once again...back in time to the years of regional territories in pro wrestling. For this edition, host Jim Cornette sits down with the venerable J.J. Dillon for a comprehensive examination of the Crocketts' Mid Atlantic Wrestling. In what can best be described as a tale of two territories, you'll see the style and formulas used by Jim Crockett Sr, and then the direction and decisions that his family implemented after his death in the 70s.