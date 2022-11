Not Available

This story of exceptional situations that happen only once, based on real events, tells of the struggle of six people to survive the great dangers of nature and to stand out in the eyes and opinions of others. It takes place in the beautiful city of Puerto Vallarta, and it shows the frailty of human beings in the face of the mute wall of nature. A story that ponders on the unforeseen and why it is important to live every moment as if it were the last.