Jim Slater's father (whom he never knew) died in the Apache ambush at Gila Valley, and Jim is searching for the one survivor, who supposedly went for help but disappeared with a lot of gold. In the process, he gets several people gunning for him, and he keeps meeting liberated woman Karyl Orton, who may be on a similar mission. Renewed Apache hostilities and an impending range war provide complications.
|Richard Widmark
|Jim Slater
|Donna Reed
|Karyl Orton
|William Campbell
|Johnny Cool
|John McIntire
|Jim Bonniwell
|Barton MacLane
|Sgt. George Lake
|Harry Morgan
|Tony Welker
