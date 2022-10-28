1956

Backlash

  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 10th, 1956

Studio

Universal International Pictures

Jim Slater's father (whom he never knew) died in the Apache ambush at Gila Valley, and Jim is searching for the one survivor, who supposedly went for help but disappeared with a lot of gold. In the process, he gets several people gunning for him, and he keeps meeting liberated woman Karyl Orton, who may be on a similar mission. Renewed Apache hostilities and an impending range war provide complications.

Cast

Richard WidmarkJim Slater
Donna ReedKaryl Orton
William CampbellJohnny Cool
John McIntireJim Bonniwell
Barton MacLaneSgt. George Lake
Harry MorganTony Welker

View Full Cast >

Images