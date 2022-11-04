Backstreet Boys: A Night Out with the Backstreet Boys

Not Available

A Night Out with the Backstreet Boys is a romantic, heartfelt, and intimate live performance recorded in Germany in 1998. An introduction with members Kevin Richardson and Howie Dorough explains that the Boys have always wanted to perform for their fans and themselves in an acoustic concert. Much like the well-known MTV Unplugged series, the Backstreet Boys perform with a full orchestra and a small choir for background vocals. There is no choreography, they do mostly ballads and mid-tempo songs, and most of the time they casually sit on bar stools. The group is exposed musically, providing the opportunity to show their fans and their critics that the Backstreet Boys "really do have talent."