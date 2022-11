Not Available

Originally televised as a pay-per-view New Year's Eve special, this video tracks an emotional performance in the Boys' native state of Florida. Filmed at an arena in Orlando, the five super-studs perform 18 hit songs. As a bonus, each Backstreet Boy sings one solo, showcasing the different vocal styles of these talented singers. Tracks include "That's the Way I Like It," "Hey Mr. DJ," "Just to be Close to You" and more.