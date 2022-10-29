BackStreet Boys In A World Like This Japan Tour 2013

Not Available

Celebrating 21 years together, The Backstreet Boys have been touring non-stop in support of their latest album 'In a World Like This'. Their latest stop at the Enmax Centre in Lethbridge, Alberta on May 14th was a sold-out crowd that nearly deafened this reviewer's ears with a tidal wave of crazy female screams. I've not witnessed a louder reaction in my lifetime such as the one I heard come from the thousands of women in attendance during this show. Two decades later those teenage chicks have grown into middle-aged women and there is nothing more terrifying than a grown woman seeing the Backstreet Boys for the first time live. During the show Nick Carter spotted a lady in the crowd wearing a shirt that read, "Nick, I'm old enough to have your baby now", to which he replied, "Yes… You are