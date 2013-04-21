Backstreet Boys - In a world like this (Japan Tour)

2013

The band was the first time in 10 years with the complete original cast on stage, including Ur-Backstreet Boy Kevin Richardson, who was absent from the last tours. Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean and Kevin Richardson, known collectively as the BACKSTREET BOYS, celebrating this year its 20th anniversary on stage. Founded in Orlando, Florida in 1993, they can on countless hits like 'I Want It That Way', 'Everybody (Backstreets Back) "and" As Long As You Love Me' refer. More than 130 million albums sold worldwide, and she brought her success to them on April 22, 2013 a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.