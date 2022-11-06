Backstreet Boys: Video Hits - Chapter One

Not Available

The Backstreet Boys' The Video Hits: Chapter One is an entertaining collection of video hits from their albums Backstreet Boys, Millennium, and Black & Blue. It's not an exact duplication of the companion CD, The Hits: Chapter One, as it lacks the video for "Drowning." Each video offers something unique, from sending up the Michael Jackson classic "Thriller" in "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)," to the sci-fi themed "Larger Than Life" to several straight-ahead performances with great sets, special effects, bare chests, and dance breaks. "Show Me the Meaning of Being Lonely" is an especially moving tribute to the band's personal losses. "I Want It That Way" portrays a stylized road tour and "The One" shows a live performance. The best story video is "The Call," a tale of infidelity and seduction.