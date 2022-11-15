Not Available

A group of 5 young adults travel through the backwoods taking a friend to visit her father's grave. On the way back they get lost and end up at this old, craggy house looking for help. Once there they can't escape. Their vehicles won't start, they're in the middle of nowhere and some psychotic, masked murderer named Caleb is after them. Miles away we also meet a drunken sheriff who seemingly has a violent past with Caleb. Will he be able to save the teens, or is nothing as it appears?