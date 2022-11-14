Backwoods 2: The Revenge of Caleb

Not Available

A group of friends visit a remote cemetery in the backwoods of Virginia. After paying respects to her father's grave, Carrie and her friends get lost on the return trip. They stop at a creepy old mansion in hopes of finding directions, only to discover that the house seems empty and abandoned. While they play around and sort through some personal issues, they find that they are not alone. SOMEONE doesn't want them there. SOMEONE from the woods IS HUNTING THEM. The masked killer, known only as "CALEB",chops, hacks, and slices his way through the terrified, stranded trespassers with every farm implement he can find.